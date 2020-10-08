Who did this? Memorial to fallen state trooper is vandalized

DENNIS — A $5,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a memorial to a State Police trooper killed in the line of duty.

The granite memorial to Trooper Bertram Zimmerman on Route 83 in this Cape May County township was defaced with white caulk. The caulking material was also used to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers in front of the memorial..

State Police unions have put up the reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Zimmerman died in a crash while responding to a robbery call on Feb. 5, 2004. He served two years and seven months with the State Police.

State Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact their Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

