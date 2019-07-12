PLAINFIELD — Authorities are looking for the person who set a caged raccoon on fire on the Fourth of July.

Police responded about 6:30 a.m. to 429 John St. on a report of suspected animal cruelty. Prosecutors say some type of accelerant was poured on the raccoon that had been trapped in a cage, and then set on fire. The cage was on the street curb.

Prosecutors said Friday that other trapped raccoons were in cages around the house. Those raccoons were not harmed. The cages had been left by a hired pest-control company last month.

Union County prosecutors ask that anyone with information to call 908-527-4670.

