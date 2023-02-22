Where to get the best NJ root beer floats just in time for summer

It's been a mild and relatively quiet winter. That said, I'm still starting to think about summer.

I love summer in Jersey. Boardwalk, beaches, and this year will be another year without cicadas. I still have another 15 summers to enjoy in Jersey before I need to head out to avoid the next invasion.

That said, nothing represents summer better than the amazing small businesses serving up ice cream to hungry families trying to cool off.

One of the staples of any good ice cream shop is the quality of their root beer float.

Since I insist on driving the point home that there are four regions in the Garden State, here are the top places to go in each region:

Jersey Shore

Asbury Park Cotton Candy Co. in Asbury Park

Central Jersey

Dairy Quick in Dunellen

North Jersey

Jersey Lou's Chili Dogs and Root Beer Floats in Woodland Park

South Jersey

Cherry On Top Shoppe in Mullica Hill

