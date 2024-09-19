Where to find the best pasta dish in New Jersey

Aren’t we lucky to have such a big Italian presence in New Jersey?

Who doesn’t love a bowl of pasta? It’s one of the best comfort foods around. And you can get your pasta fix in all different shapes, sizes, and sauces (or gravy).

We have some great authentic Italian restaurants in our state that serve up some of the best homemade pasta.

My family has two go-to restaurants when we’re in the mood for a great pasta dish. We highly recommend:

Anjelica’s in Sea Bright

Patricia’s of Holmdel

Great food, great staff, great location, both restaurants are worth the visit.

Lovefood.com did their travel and research and came up with a list of the best pasta dishes in every state.

I found this list on an empty stomach so I put a handful of these restaurants on my must-try list which means I’m ready for a road trip.

Here are a few of the places and dishes the website recommends just a short drive from New Jersey:

Carbone in New York City: Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

Le Virtù in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Maccheroni alla Mugnaia

Mrs. Robino’s in Wilmington, Delaware: Tour of Italy

Consiglio’s in New Haven, Connecticut: Lasagna

And with a simple drive to Rutherford, New Jersey you’ll get to enjoy the Pappardelle Rustica from Paisano’S.

They describe their establishment as a twist on Italian cuisine as they offer dishes from both Northern and Southern Italy.

Lovefood.com names the Pappardelle Rustica as the best pasta dish in New Jersey for its light, al dente pasta and old-style creamy Bolognese sauce.

A restaurant that needs to be added to your Italian dish list.

See the rest of the list HERE.

