Summer is quite literally coming in hot and fast for us in the Garden State.

As of writing this, New Jersey is barreling toward three digit temperatures in the coming days. To paraphrase the Sears commercial that played constantly in the '90s: it's gonna be a scorcher.

So how are you staying cool while indoors?

It can always be tricky dancing the “where to keep the thermostat” dance.

Where should you keep your air conditioning?

Personally, at work it can be a daily battle. Some people keep the NJ1015 studio cooler, others prefer it warmer, then the next set of people turn the temperature back down after them.

I guess it’s just nice to have a steady routine.

What is the best temperature to set your air conditioner in summer?

A study done by Consumer Reports determined that most Americans consistently keep their thermostat around 72.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the best setting for your air conditioner is closer to 78 degrees.

78 degrees

That seems pretty toasty to me, but I’m no expert.

Even more surprising, that’s just the recommended temperature for when people are home. If no one is in the household, 85 degrees is the suggested setting.

I’m sweating just thinking about that.

Some tips for your summer from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities:

☀️ Close curtains and blinds. Keep direct sunlight out of the house to keep the inside from heating up.

☀️ Use a portable or ceiling fan. They don't cool the air, but they help circulate air and improve comfort. During summer, run ceiling fans counterclockwise to create a cooling breeze.

☀️ Replace or clean AC filters regularly. Experts recommend once or month or as needed to clean dirty or clogged filters.

☀️ Get a programmable smart thermostat. These help prevent extra energy usage when you aren't home.

☀️ Check your insulation or weatherstripping. If heat is getting into the house, your AC is working harder. Be sure to check old windows and doors, as well as the attic insulation.

☀️ Cut your electric bill elsewhere

That last one can be done in several ways:

⚫ Replace old, inefficient energy-sapping appliances like refrigerators and ovens

⚫ Consider cooking outside or limit oven or stovetop use to reduce indoor heat

⚫ Air dry your dishes

⚫ Turn off lights when not in use

⚫ Use cold water in your washing machine

⚫ Unplug appliances even when turned off (think TVs, air fryers and video game consoles, as examples)

Stay cool, New Jersey!

