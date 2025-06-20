Welcome to summer, NJ: Nice weather now, Extreme Heat Watch next week

Happy first day of summer, New Jersey! Technically, the Summer Solstice does not officially arrive until 10:42 p.m. But we can still celebrate the change of seasons and the longest day of the year, with over 15 hours of daylight. We will enjoy lots of sunshine and lower humidity Friday, with seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s. Saturday looks good too, as we finally enjoy some beautiful weekend weather. However, on the horizon is New Jersey's first heat wave of the year. And it's going to be a doozy. Dangerous heat looks to build in for the first half of next week, with widespread 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees — yuck.

Friday NJ weather: One of the nicest days of the entire year

We deserve this. The entire spring season was so miserable and "unsettled," with constant showers and clouds and cool temperatures. (Granted, we desperately needed the rain to repair our drought situation.) It just seems poetic that the big turnaround happens on the first day of Summer.

Friday looks great, from start to finish. 60s in the morning. Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon, pretty close to normal highs for this time of year. We should see plenty of sunshine, although I would not be surprised to see some building clouds through the afternoon. Our weather will stay dry. And most importantly, humidity levels will drop significantly compared to Thursday. (Dew points probably in the 50s by the end of the day.)

It will be breezy at times, blowing from the west. That may counteract any sea breeze action, potentially keeping beaches warm and buggy for the first half of the day.

Our weather stays pleasant for Friday night too, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s. One forecast model — the short-range NAM — does show some showers clipping northern and eastern New Jersey. But that solution stands alone, so I do not put much stock in rain potential here.

Saturday NJ weather: Still pleasant, warmer

I predict traffic on roads leading to the Jersey Shore will be very busy this weekend, as we enjoy another taste of summertime warmth on Saturday.

Saturday will be a bit warmer than Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels still manageable though. And look for a pleasant mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Sunday NJ weather: The heat is on, humidity too

On Sunday we sweat. While a few 90+ degree readings are possible on Saturday, the majority of New Jersey will sail into the 90s on Sunday. Easily our hottest day of the year so far. (That record will not last long.)

Humidity is going to increase markedly by Sunday afternoon too, with dew points back in the 70s. That is going to make the air especially thick and uncomfortable. Plus, the heat index (the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will surge to 100+ degrees. That is "dangerous heat," when anyone spending time outdoors really needs to pause and make sure they are taking care of themselves. Dress appropriately for the weather, take frequent breaks, and stay extra hydrated.

Sunday should feature plenty of blazing sunshine. And again, no rain in sight.

As a massive ridge of high pressure comes overhead, horrendous heat and humidity will surge in NJ next week. (Accuweather) As a massive ridge of high pressure comes overhead, horrendous heat and humidity will surge in NJ next week. (Accuweather) loading...

Monday NJ weather: Downright dangerous heat

The heat gets even crazier for early next week. In fact, the National Weather Service has already posted an Extreme Heat Watch for most of inland New Jersey for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Highs on Monday will reach the upper 90s. I would not be surprised at all to see some thermometers surpass 100 degrees, especially to the south and west.

Plus, it will still be ferociously humid. So the heat index may go to 106 or 108 degrees. That is disgusting. And again, downright dangerous. Plan your days according, and try to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest midday and afternoon hours.

Tuesday NJ weather: More 90s and 100s

Tuesday will be just like Monday, sunny and very hot. Upper 90s to 100 on the thermometer. Widespread triple-digit heat indices.

On Wednesday, temperatures may slide back a little bit. But we will still be in the 90s with sunshine. There is a chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm clipping NW NJ.

Thursday looks to bring some relief from the 4/5-day heat wave, as a cold front arrives. Scattered thunderstorms are possible — right now it looks like a late afternoon to early evening timing. And while temperatures may still hit 90 degrees on Thursday, Friday will hopefully turn cooler and drier.

Obviously, we will have much more to say about New Jersey's first heat wave of the year (and our hottest stretch in a few years) next week.

For now, have a fantastic first day of summer and a wonderful weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.