What would you call a movie about New Jersey?

New Jersey has long been a location for some of the greatest movies ever made. Now Governor Murphy is in California trying to get more movies made here.

So I asked if they were to come and make a movie about the current state of New Jersey, what would you call it? Here's what my social media followers came up with:

Brett S. Harrison - "What Exit?"

Jenni Romano - "Only the strong survive.."

Perry Wolfe - "2020: The Tax Odyssey"

Tim Hayes - "How about a double feature, Steve? Murphy’s Laws or Educating Rodrigo."

Robert Condrillo - "The real struggle, A New Jersey tax story"

Diane Ward - "New Jersey State of Confusion"

John Kensil - "Pennsylvania’s Sweaty Sister"

Carolyn Dee - "The Sixth Borough"

Carol Iannotti - "Taxation without Representation"

Garth H. Raymond - "The Bad The Ugly and The Even Worse..."

Chris McDevitt - "Joisey."

