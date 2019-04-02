What would you call a movie about New Jersey?
New Jersey has long been a location for some of the greatest movies ever made. Now Governor Murphy is in California trying to get more movies made here.
So I asked if they were to come and make a movie about the current state of New Jersey, what would you call it? Here's what my social media followers came up with:
Brett S. Harrison - "What Exit?"
Jenni Romano - "Only the strong survive.."
Perry Wolfe - "2020: The Tax Odyssey"
Tim Hayes - "How about a double feature, Steve? Murphy’s Laws or Educating Rodrigo."
Robert Condrillo - "The real struggle, A New Jersey tax story"
Diane Ward - "New Jersey State of Confusion"
John Kensil - "Pennsylvania’s Sweaty Sister"
Carolyn Dee - "The Sixth Borough"
Carol Iannotti - "Taxation without Representation"
Garth H. Raymond - "The Bad The Ugly and The Even Worse..."
Chris McDevitt - "Joisey."
