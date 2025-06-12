Did you know that one of the most iconic horror films was shot right here in New Jersey? Up in the northern part of the state you'll find Camp Crystal Lake in Hardwick, NJ.

If that sounds familiar to you, it's because that's the famous location where the majority of Friday the 13th Part 1 was filmed. Not only that, but during select times of the year, you can actually tour the location. And yes, sometimes tours actually land on Friday the 13th.

Here's a quick teaser of what you may expect, followed by the current tour dates for 2025. Trust me, it's a thrilling experience.

2025 Tour Dates + An Iconic Friday the 13th Diner

If you're looking to take advantage of going in June, you'll need to move quick. Tours for the June 2025 dates are happening this weekend, surrounding the official date of Friday, June 13, 2025.

Tour dates include Thursday, June 12, Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14. Beyond that, your next opportunity to tour in 2025 comes up October 10, 11 12, 17, and 18. More events may be added so check back soon for updates.

Outside of touring the actual camp, there's another Jersey gem you can check out that was also part of the original firm. And, unlike the camp, this location is open to the public year-round.

An Iconic Friday the 13th NJ Diner

If you miss out on the tours above or can't make it out, you still have an opportunity to check out another location from the original movie while also grabbing a bite to eat.

For those don't know, the Blairstown Diner was also featured in the original 1979 film. And, much like Camp Crystal Lake, they too offer special events that celebrate the movie.

For example, the Blairstown Diner is hosting a special Friday the 13th party behind their diner on June 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out the Blairstown Diner website here for details, including future Friday the 13th happenings celebrating the famed horror film.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.