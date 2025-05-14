Lights, camera, discount! Things are about to get more affordable for movie goers in New Jersey.

AMC Theatres is offering a fairly steep discount throughout the summer and beyond for select movies right in the middle of the week. And that's in addition to the discounts they already offer for select films on Tuesdays.

Off the small screen, and onto the big

It's no surprise to anyone that movie theatres have been struggling over the past several years. With the advancement of home streaming and personal handheld devices, the way we consume content has been drastically altered from how it used to be.

Movie theatres were already looking for innovative ways to keep audiences coming when the pandemic hit in 2020. That, of course, did very little to help the situation. In actuality, it made things worse.

Now five years later, traffic for movie theatres has slowly increased. But that's not to say it's where it once was. And that's where offers such as this one from AMC Theatres come into play.

Beginning July 9, AMC will be introducing "50% off Wednesdays," which is in addition to their current discount offer on Tuesdays for stub members.

Movies 50% easier

According to AMC, this offer "is designed to make moviegoing more affordable than ever" with Stub members enjoying "a price reduction of 50% off the adult-evening base ticket price all day long, on Wednesdays at all AMC locations" throughout New Jersey, as well as the U.S.

Becoming an AMC stub member is free, and absolutely worth joining to take advantage of the discounted offers. And with how brutally hot summer days and evenings can get, being inside a cool theatre catching the latest releases might be the perfect way to spend the evening.

As of now, this offer goes beyond the summer days, meaning those midweek evenings will remain more affordable. And honestly, we all should get off our home screens and get out to the big screen every once in a while. AMC is making just a little easier for you to do so right here in New Jersey.

