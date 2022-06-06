These movie stars will be seen filming in NJ this summer

It’s no secret New Jersey is becoming bigger and bigger for the movie and TV biz. Lionsgate Studios’ opening of a 500,000 square foot production studio is a very big deal. Incentives and tax breaks have turned up filming in New Jersey to 11 to put it in “This Is Spinal Tap” terms.

M. Night Shamalayan chose New Jersey to film “Knock at the Cabin” this year in Burlington County. SNL star Pete Davidson recently was in Denville shooting the horror movie “The Home.” Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson were recently shooting “The Kill Room” in Jersey City.

Who’s next?

Get your selfie skills ready if you run into them because Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are heading to New Jersey this summer. The movie, “Our Man From Jersey,” has filming planned in Hudson and Passaic Counties. Word is that the week of July 10 they’ll be shooting in Kearney, Jersey City, Paterson and Bayonne.

Halle Berry is no stranger to the Garden State having starred in and directed “Bruised” in Atlantic City and Newark in 2019.

What’s “Our Man From Jersey” going to be about? Here’s the plot synopsis from imdb.com:

“Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from New Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.”

HATE when that happens!

It’s listed as an action/thriller and not as a comedy so hopefully they won’t treat a construction worker played by Wahlberg as a lunkhead stereotype. Hollywood sometimes loves to do that with New Jersey characters but we know better.

