Spadea’s new movie: Is your fiancé leading a double life?

Have you ever been duped by the person you thought you loved? Well, we took that idea and turned it into our next film, "Her Fiancé's Double Life."

Our next movie premieres on Lifetime TV on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

We're excited about the premiere as this will be our third movie on Lifetime and it hits close to home for anyone who has been in a relationship that went south! Some of the rising stars included Jonathan Stoddard who is not only a talented actor but he came through in a clutch.

You may remember that I fired the original male lead the morning of our first day of filming and had to scramble to find a new lead. Stoddard got the call and took the next flight, memorizing the script on the flight. He performed at the top of his game. This is a start you need to see.

Olivia Buckle delivered a strong performance as the female lead, local DA Darcy Young.

Aubrey Reynolds really performed at the top of her game as Darcy's younger sister Brea.

The cast has great energy and chemistry. All were brought together under the expert talent of our director Lindsay Hartley.

Lindsay has had a string of successful films and is a star in her own right. You may remember her from the NBC hit soap opera, "Passions". Do not miss her opening scene!

It's a great film, and you'll hopefully have as much fun watching it as we did making it.

I want to thank my business partner and friend Jay Black for being the best script writer in the business. Next up, two more films: "Overhaul," which is a thriller set in Pittsburgh, and "Tenents," our first step into the horror genre.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

