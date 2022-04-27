New M. Night Shayamalan movie filming in NJ looking for extras

Filmmaker and actor M. Night Shayamalan is filming parts of his new movie in Burlington County and Philadelphia and is looking for kids as extras to star in it.

Heery Lofting Casting is working on the project and posted a casting call looking for kids ages 9-12 to appear as background actors for the film. They are looking for "boys and girls of all ethnicities" to be in a group photo for a basketball team. Shooting will take place from May 2-5 in the Philly suburbs and if that’s not incentive enough, it’s also a paid gig.

The Facebook post says to email cabincastingPHL@gmail.com with your child’s headshot and information.

The film is called "Knock at the Cabin" and is set to be released in February 2023 through Universal Pictures.

The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, but Shayamalan calls it a “very dark, emotional film”. So dark that he posted to his Instagram that he was so shook after filming a scene that he had to walk away to collect himself.

“Knock at the Cabin”, Shayamalan’s 15th film, stars some big names like Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Avengers”), Lancester, PA’s own Johnathan Groff (“Frozen”, “Hamilton”), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley from the “Harry Potter” movies).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Shayamalan was raised in Lower Merion, PA so he’s no stranger to the area. He’s actually filmed some of his other movies in the Philadelphia area like “The Sixth Sense”.

Haley Joel Osment And Bruce Willis Star In The Sixth Sense Getty Images loading...

Although an actual filming location hasn’t been announced, if you live in the Burlington County or the Philadelphia areas, make sure to be on the lookout for some of these stars.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.