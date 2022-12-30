Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ shot in New Jersey to premiere in 2023

New Jersey has become quite the hot spot for shooting movies and television. In this article by Dino Flammia, you can read about how 2021 set record-breaking numbers for the Garden State.

One film, in particular, stands out because it was written and directed by a Jersey guy, South Orange native Zach Braff.

Braff’s new film “A Good Person” filmed scenes around various parts of New Jersey in the fall of 2021. Recently it was announced that it will be released in theaters in March of 2023, according to MGM.

“A Good Person” tells the story of a young woman named Allison (played by Florence Pugh) who becomes addicted to painkillers after being in a car accident that killed her sister-in-law-to-be.

After happening to go to the same addiction meeting as her would-be father-in-law (played by Morgan Freeman), the two form a special connection.

Braff had previously directed Freeman in the 2017 film “Going In Style.”

The film also stars Molly Shannon, Celeste O’Connor, and Chinaza Uche.

Braff shot scenes at the South Orange train station and the athletic fields of Columbia High School in Maplewood.

This made for a sweet reunion as the high school is his alma mater.

Of course, this isn’t the “Scrubs” star’s first rodeo when it comes to filming in New Jersey, he also wrote, directed, and starred in “Garden State,” which he describes as his love letter to New Jersey.

You can watch the full trailer for “A Good Person” here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

