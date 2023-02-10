Jersey boys John Travolta and Zach Braff team up in Super Bowl commercial

We all know the commercials are the best part of the Super Bowl. Well, you'll be happy to know New Jersey will be well represented in at least one ad this year — T-Mobile just released a real gem.

It has Jersey boys, John Travolta and Zach Braff, teaming up. A Scrubs reunion with real life pals Braff and Donald Faison. Plus, a musical number!

Now THIS is how you can get me to pay attention during the Super Bowl!

Well, at least for this 60 second commercial.

John Travolta of Englewood and Zach Braff from South Orange have joined forces alongside Braff’s former costar and current podcast cohost, Donald Faison, for a musical T-Mobile commercial to air during Sunday’s big game.

As if the Scrubs reunion isn’t nostalgic enough, the trio sing about home internet to the tune of Summer Nights, Travolta’s famous duet with Olivia Newton-John from the movie Grease.

Tell me more,

Tell me more One cord’s all that you need Tell me more,

Tell me more Don’t you worry ‘bout speed

Oh great, now I have a new ear worm.

Watch closely and you’ll catch Travolta make a hand motion similar to the dance in Born to Hand Jive.

Another nod to the classic movie musical is Braff doing his best Danny Zuko impression with a comb.

You can check out the commercial ahead of Sunday’s game below. To quote another Travolta/Newton-John duet, "I think you might like it."

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Enjoy the game/commercials!

