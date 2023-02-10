Jersey boys John Travolta and Zach Braff team up in Super Bowl commercial

Jersey boys John Travolta and Zach Braff team up in Super Bowl commercial

Youtube screengrab

We all know the commercials are the best part of the Super Bowl. Well, you'll be happy to know New Jersey will be well represented in at least one ad this year — T-Mobile just released a real gem.

It has Jersey boys, John Travolta and Zach Braff, teaming up. A Scrubs reunion with real life pals Braff and Donald Faison. Plus, a musical number!

Youtube screengrab
loading...

Now THIS is how you can get me to pay attention during the Super Bowl!

Well, at least for this 60 second commercial.

John Travolta of Englewood and Zach Braff from South Orange have joined forces alongside Braff’s former costar and current podcast cohost, Donald Faison, for a musical T-Mobile commercial to air during Sunday’s big game.

Youtube screengrab
loading...

As if the Scrubs reunion isn’t nostalgic enough, the trio sing about home internet to the tune of Summer Nights, Travolta’s famous duet with Olivia Newton-John from the movie Grease.

Tell me more,
Tell me more

One cord’s all that you need

Tell me more,
Tell me more

Don’t you worry ‘bout speed

Oh great, now I have a new ear worm.

Youtube screengrab
loading...

Watch closely and you’ll catch Travolta make a hand motion similar to the dance in Born to Hand Jive.

Another nod to the classic movie musical is Braff doing his best Danny Zuko impression with a comb.

Youtube screengrab
loading...

You can check out the commercial ahead of Sunday’s game below. To quote another Travolta/Newton-John duet, "I think you might like it."

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Enjoy the game/commercials!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!

Is your pet cuter? Enter the New Jersey 101.5 Cutest Pets Contest until Feb. 12, 2023. Here are some entries so far.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

Former Child Stars Who Turn 30 in 2022

Below, you'll find out which major child stars turn in 2022. These celebs were a huge part of our childhoods, and now they're moving into the next decade of their lives. Who knows what awesome things we'll see from these actors, singers and triple-threats in their 30s!
Filed Under: john travolta, Zach Braff
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Entertainment, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM