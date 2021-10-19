As New Jersey has become increasingly popular as a movie hub, the need for extras is pretty constant. There are several films either in production now or in the planning stages that will need extras.

“A Good Person”, a feature film by New Jersey native Zach Braff needs background extras; they are specifically looking for people to play high school soccer players as well as a coach. The filming takes place in Livingston on Oct. 27. The film is described by IMDB as a movie that “follows Allison whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.”

Also looking for extras is the film, “Bros” by Universal Films, described as an “LGBT romantic comedy” starring Billy Eichner. The IMDB synopsis: “two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.” The filming will take place in Jersey City at a time TBD. They are looking for extras 18+ for background at a pride parade.

A third movie, “Planets”, needs male and female extras, age 28-45. It is described as an “experimental feature film.”

You can apply for these extra roles on Backstage.com.

While we’re on the subject of movies, keep your eyes peeled in the Teaneck area as scenes for a major motion picture are being shot there this month. It’s called “Armageddon Time” and it stars New Jersey native Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins; IMBD says it’s a “coming of age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s.” I guess Teaneck is a good stand in for Queens.

Good luck on becoming a star!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.