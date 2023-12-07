All the movies you forgot were filmed in NJ

2024 could be a banner year for Hollywood East. That's what some are calling the Garden State since economic programs put in place have TV and film production exploding.

It's easy to remember a movie like "Clerks" was shot here. A Jersey story by a Jersey film director set in a real Jersey convenience store.

But did you know some of the Paul Newman, Tom Cruise movie "The Color Of Money" was filmed here? Or that Liberty State Park is where the "Men In Black" scene of Will Smith assisting in the birth of an alien 'squid' was shot?

New Jersey is getting red-hot for movie making. So why am I never bumping into famous actors and directors in restaurants and clubs? Oh, that's right, because I never go out to restaurants and clubs. But trust me, they're out there!

Scroll through these movies made in New Jersey and see how many you knew of. The very last one I swear I never knew had a scene shot here. But now that I know, I'll give you a hint.

"I think I'm getting the black lung, Pop."

