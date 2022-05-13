Blairstown Diner shown in ‘Friday the 13th’ hosting Horror Con this weekend

Hey horror fans — *cue Ghostface in Scream voice* — what's your favorite scary movie?

Well, if that answer is Friday the 13th, then you're going to want to know about this! This weekend is the only Friday the 13th weekend of the year so let's make the best of it.

While it's well known that the classic horror film was filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, NJ, did you know that a New Jersey diner was also featured in the movie?

The "Chrystal Lake Diner" where Annie asks for directions to Camp Chrystal Lake was actually the Blairstown Diner located at 53 New Jersey 94, Blairstown, NJ.

That diner is hosting an event devoted to honoring the movie this weekend, and it's got some of the franchise's stars in attendance!

According to the event's website:

This is a 2-day event taking place on the grounds of one of the iconic filming locations from the original 1980 film, the Blairstown Diner. The festivities will take place on the field in back of the Diner. Both days will feature celebrity meet & greets, Q&A 's, Dinner with the guests followed by a movie screening and more!

Some of the stars include:

Lauren Marie Taylor (Vickie in "Friday the 13th Part II")

Sean Richards (Producer)

Ron Millkie (Officer Dorf in "Friday the 13th")

Tracie Savage (Debbie in "Friday the 13th Part III")

Ron Sloan (Junior in "Friday the 13th: A New Beginning")

Bill Randolph (Jeff in "Friday the 13th: Part II").

You can get all of the details here.

For those of you really dying to get a stab at the full experience of Friday the 13th, you can read about the camp tours being offered here.

