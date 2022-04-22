Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience for all fans of the Friday the 13th franchise.

Anyone who's familiar with the movie "Friday the 13th" Part 1 knows Camp Crystal Lake all too well. It's where we met Jason, who is perhaps one of the most famous killers in movie horror history.

But did you know that Camp Crystal Lake is actually right here in New Jersey? You'll find it in Hardwick, NJ, which is part of Warren County. Even wilder than that is the fact that you can tour the very camp the movie was filmed at.

Crystal Lake Tours will take you on a journey through Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the location where most of the Friday the 13th, Part 1 film was shot. And to put your mind at ease, you can rest assured that Jason is no longer lurking around the camp, which means you're in no danger whatsoever.

Wondering what the tour has to offer? Let's dive in and check it out.

