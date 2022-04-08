New Jersey county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

New Jersey county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

Oleksii Sagitov, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

After two years of cancellations and restrictions, New Jersey's county fairs are poised to make a comeback. And with so many counties across the Garden State participating in 2022, now is a great time to plan your visits.

As we know, many of New Jersey's county fairs had to be canceled over the past two years, so it's been a while for some of us to get out there and enjoy everything they have to offer. Luckily for us, this year is looking very promising.

Aside from your local county, please consider visiting many of the other fairs happening across the state. From rides, food, animals, and even hot air balloons, each New Jersey county fair have something unique to offer.

And those unique experiences from county to county are just one of the many things that make living in the Garden State so great. It's something we should take full advantage of, regardless of which part of the state we're from.

Jamien Green, Townsquare Media
loading...

Check out the current list below of New Jersey county fairs happening this summer.

It's that time of year: A look at NJ street fairs happening this spring

A list of county fairs, street fairs, and family fun events happening this spring through Memorial Day in New Jersey.
(All events are listed in date order through May 31)
Filed Under: county fairs, nj events
Categories: Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top