Our local fair recently came to town, like it does every year. And, much like every year, some things changed.

For example, some new rides joined the lineup, while other ones left. It's just the nature of these traveling attractions.

Now, when it comes to our local town fairs, there's something that they're constantly battling against. They'll never have the sheer amount of attractions that their larger counterparts do.

NJ fairs and festivals carnival theme park Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Big versus small

One place to look is the boardwalks. Every year the piers open up full of family fun. Not only are those attractions permanent, there's also a heck of a lot more of them.

The same thing can be said about our big theme parks in the state. Those dominate when it comes to amazing attractions and fun.

Not to mention, both our boardwalk and theme parks open for the entire summer season, some longer. Our local fairs, on the other hand, may only last a few days to around a week.

The edge of local NJ fairs

With all of that said above, how can our local fairs compete? They clearly won't have as many rides or attractions, nor will they be around as long.

And a lot of the attractions they do have may be much smaller simply because they're not permanent. But despite all that, our local New Jersey fairs to have an edge that you simply can't get at the bigger parks.

Our local fairs have a special sense of community. Not just for adults, but for the kids too.

2025 Fairs _ Festivals Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A school reunion of sorts

When our local fair came to town, it was so great for my kids to see their classmates again during summer break. How many kids they ran into that they knew and wanted to have fun with was just amazing.

READ MORE: Monmouth County Fair Celebrates 50 Years in NJ

Not only that, but all the money raised at our fair stayed with our own fire department, further strengthening the community. And the overall vibe of having a fair come to you is just incredible.

Yes, we love our big theme parks, but nothing can ever beat the feel of a small town local or county fair. And in New Jersey, we're very fortunate to have a lot of them.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.