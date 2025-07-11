Hot air balloon rides highlight Monmouth County Fair kickoff in Freehold, NJ
It's 50 big years for this local favorite. A tradition that's been happening in Central New Jersey for half a century and counting.
The Monmouth County Fair is now back for 2025, with rides, games, entertainment and more. And to make this year even more exciting, they're celebrating 50 years of fun in Monmouth County.
Special events
The fair is happening July 23-27, with every day of the fair featuring something different. Here's a quick look at what to expect at this years celebrations, according to MonmouthCountyFair.com.
Wednesday, July 23
- Monmouth County Firefighters competition
- Fireworks
- The main stage featuring Yasgur’s Farm
Thursday, July 24
- The main stage featuring Mission Dance Band
Friday, July 25
- Native Plant Flower Arranging Competition
- The main stage featuring Nicole Atkins
Saturday, July 26
- Black Jar Honey Competition
- Appearance by New Jersey 101.5's Jersey Prize Team
- The main stage featuring Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John
Sunday, July 27
- Pie Eating Contest
- The main stage featuring Jackson Pines
Hot air balloon ride?
Aside from the events highlighted above, there's even more that'll be happening from high above the sky. How about taking a ride in a hot air balloon?
For 2025, the Monmouth County Fair is giving you an opportunity to do just that. But, it's not a walk-on attraction. You'll have to win a spot onto the balloon.
The hot air balloon rides will be happening on opening night of the fair, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (More on how you can enter to win can be found here).
Please note though that the hot air balloon rides are weather permitting, so let's hope the weather cooperates for this awesome experience high above Monmouth County.
2025 Details
Everything listed above is just part of what you're going to experience at this years Monmouth County Fair, which is happening July 23 to July 25 from 4 p.m.-11p.m., July 26 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and July 27 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The 2025 Monmouth County Fair will once again take place at the East Freehold Showgrounds on Kozloski Road, and you can find more info, including ticket pricing here.
