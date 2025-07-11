It's 50 big years for this local favorite. A tradition that's been happening in Central New Jersey for half a century and counting.

The Monmouth County Fair is now back for 2025, with rides, games, entertainment and more. And to make this year even more exciting, they're celebrating 50 years of fun in Monmouth County.

Special events

The fair is happening July 23-27, with every day of the fair featuring something different. Here's a quick look at what to expect at this years celebrations, according to MonmouthCountyFair.com.

Wednesday, July 23

Monmouth County Firefighters competition

Fireworks

The main stage featuring Yasgur’s Farm

Thursday, July 24

The main stage featuring Mission Dance Band

Friday, July 25

Native Plant Flower Arranging Competition

The main stage featuring Nicole Atkins

Saturday, July 26

Black Jar Honey Competition

Appearance by New Jersey 101.5's Jersey Prize Team

The main stage featuring Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John

Sunday, July 27

Pie Eating Contest

The main stage featuring Jackson Pines

Hot air balloon ride?

Aside from the events highlighted above, there's even more that'll be happening from high above the sky. How about taking a ride in a hot air balloon?

For 2025, the Monmouth County Fair is giving you an opportunity to do just that. But, it's not a walk-on attraction. You'll have to win a spot onto the balloon.

The hot air balloon rides will be happening on opening night of the fair, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (More on how you can enter to win can be found here).

Please note though that the hot air balloon rides are weather permitting, so let's hope the weather cooperates for this awesome experience high above Monmouth County.

2025 Details

Everything listed above is just part of what you're going to experience at this years Monmouth County Fair, which is happening July 23 to July 25 from 4 p.m.-11p.m., July 26 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and July 27 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The 2025 Monmouth County Fair will once again take place at the East Freehold Showgrounds on Kozloski Road, and you can find more info, including ticket pricing here.

