New Jersey fairs return! Here’s a list of the fun

This is the season for great New Jersey tradition, the local and county fair. I'm so glad they are back. The local and county fairs are the makeup of the extended community they serve. The fair is an integral part of keeping the community together.

I was at the Middlesex County Fair on Thursday night and I forgot how "americana" and local the fair is to the community.The fair has everything rides, a midway, farm animals, entertainment, and usually homemade crafts and local merchandise for sale.

As people came up to me to say hello, they all seemed like they were in a great mood at the fair during this beautiful night. Here's a list of local and county fairs we are aware of. Enjoy the fair, have a funnel cake and a smile.

Here's the list

Middlesex County Fair; East Brunswick, NJ

Atlantic County 4-H Fair; Mays Landing, NJ

New Jersey State Fair; Augusta, NJ

Passaic County Fair; Woodland Park, NJ

Hillsborough Rotary Fair; Hillsborough, NJ

Westfield August Street Fair and Craft Show; Westfield, NJ

Cranford August Street Fair and Craft Show; Cranford, NJ

Nutley Street Fair and Craft Show; Nutley, NJ

Red Bank September Street Fair and Craft Show; Red Bank, NJ

Glen Rock Street Fair & Craft Show; Glen Rock, NJ

Branchburg Country Fair; Branchburg, NJ

Somerville October Street Fair and Craft Show; Somerville, NJ

Secaucus Street Fair; Secaucus, NJ

Westfield October Street Fair and Craft Show; Westfield, NJ

Cranford October Street Fair and Craft Show; Cranford, NJ

Tenalfy Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Tenafly, NJ

Fair Lawn Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Fair Lawn, NJ

Millburn-Short Hills Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Millburn, NJ

