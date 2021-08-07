New Jersey fairs return! Here’s a list of the fun

This is the season for great New Jersey tradition, the local and county fair. I'm so glad they are back. The local and county fairs are the makeup of the extended community they serve. The fair is an integral part of keeping the community together.
I was at the Middlesex County Fair on Thursday night and I forgot how "americana" and local the fair is to the community.The fair has everything rides, a midway, farm animals, entertainment, and usually homemade crafts and local merchandise for sale.
As people came up to me to say hello, they all seemed like they were in a great mood at the fair during this beautiful night. Here's a list of local and county fairs we are aware of. Enjoy the fair, have a funnel cake and a smile.
Here's the list
August 2 - 8, 2021 Middlesex County Fair; East Brunswick, NJ
August 6 - 7, 2021 Atlantic County 4-H Fair; Mays Landing, NJ
August 7 - 14, 2021 New Jersey State Fair; Augusta, NJ
August 12 - 15, 2021 Passaic County Fair; Woodland Park, NJ
August 17 - 21, 2021 Hillsborough Rotary Fair; Hillsborough, NJ
August 28, 2021 Westfield August Street Fair and Craft Show; Westfield, NJ
August 29, 2021 Cranford August Street Fair and Craft Show; Cranford, NJ
September 5, 2021 Nutley Street Fair and Craft Show; Nutley, NJ
September 12, 2021 Red Bank September Street Fair and Craft Show; Red Bank, NJ
September 19, 2021 Glen Rock Street Fair & Craft Show; Glen Rock, NJ
September 25, 2021 Branchburg Country Fair; Branchburg, NJ
October 3, 2021 Somerville October Street Fair and Craft Show; Somerville, NJ
October 1 - 3, 2021 Secaucus Street Fair; Secaucus, NJ
October 9, 2021 Westfield October Street Fair and Craft Show; Westfield, NJ
October 10, 2021 Cranford October Street Fair and Craft Show; Cranford, NJ
October 16 - 17, 2021 Tenalfy Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Tenafly, NJ
October 17, 2021 Fair Lawn Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Fair Lawn, NJ
October 24, 2021 Millburn-Short Hills Fall Street Fair & Craft Show; Millburn, NJ
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
Seven boardwalk games and how they can be stacked against you