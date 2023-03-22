If you were an actress playing a pop star in a movie who would you want creating the soundtrack? Jack Antonoff is a solid choice.

Anne Hathaway is going to be filming a project called “Mother Mary” along with co-star Michaela Coel.

You know Coel from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” You know Anne Hathaway from bumping into her so often in Cape May. She is from New Jersey after all. Oh! Also from “Les Miserables” for which she won an Oscar not to mention “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and so many other films.

The Academy Award-winning actor has often returned to her home state to visit her mother as well as to film here. “Mother’s Instinct,” “Eileen,” and “Armageddon Time” all filmed in the Garden State. But her new project won’t be shot here. That’s going to be filmed in Germany.

As huge a star in the acting realm as Hathaway is Jack Antonoff is equally enormous in music. Also born and raised in New Jersey (he grew up in New Milford and Woodcliff Lake, she in Millburn) Antonoff fronted the band fun. then later became the driving creative force of the one-man band Bleachers (except when doing live shows then he brings in other musicians).

He's also been a songwriter and producer for Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift.

So cool that these two Jersey geniuses are working on this project together. Must be something in the water, but we have some amazing talent from New Jersey. In fact...

Can I name a famous NJ person for every letter of the alphabet? Let's see...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.