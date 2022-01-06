A celebrity you will be seeing a lot more of in NJ

At 39, Anne Hathaway has done a lot. Think about it. “The Devil Wears Prada.”“The Dark Knight Rises.” “Brokeback Mountain.” She’s won a Golden Globe. She’s won an Oscar. Heck, she hosted the Oscars with James Franco.

This is a Jersey girl who has done quite well for herself. Yes, a Jersey girl. If you didn’t know she moved to Milburn from New York at the age of six. She went to Milburn High School where she was already acting appearing in high school productions like “Once Upon A Mattress.”

She’s even graced the stage of Paper Mill Playhouse as she was earning her acting chops. Shows like “Jane Eyre” and “Gigi.”

Why am I mentioning all this Jersey stuff? Because she has popped up here in her home state often and you’re about to see even more of her. She regularly visits her mother here and has been known to spend some summers in Cape May.

Her latest movie “Eileen” is filming in locations all across the state. Last month they were shooting in Metuchen. This week they’re shooting in Lagoda’s Saloon in South Amboy with some periodic closures of Broad Street. (This week they’re shooting)

So you just might be catching a glimpse of the superstar when you are out and about. Now, what’s the movie plot? Set in the 1960s, it’s about a young woman working as a secretary in a boys‘ prison when she becomes complicit in a crime.

Because it’s still in production there’s no trailer to offer you. But speaking of prison here’s an old funny clip of Anne Hathaway being interviewed by David Letterman and talking about an ex-boyfriend going to jail.

The movie “Eileen” has been in development for many years going all the way back to 2016. It’s based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. No release date has been announced.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

