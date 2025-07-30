JERSEY CITY — A 17-year-old from Middlesex County will be prosecuted as an adult, among a trio of young defendants in the murder of a 24-year-old shooting victim last year.

Kaison Brown, of South Amboy, has been waived up to criminal court in the 2024 killing of Resheed Wallace.

Brown is now charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Those are the same charges filed against 22-year-old Makiyy Randolph, of Paterson.

A 14-year-old girl has also been charged as a juvenile in the case with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

NJ man, 24, found shot on a Jersey City street corner

On May 10, 2024, around 10 p.m., Jersey City police responded to shots fired in the area of Pearsall Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

Officers found Wallace, a Jersey City resident, had – with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Wallace's death was among 15 deadly shootings throughout New Jersey in May 2024 alone, according to State Police monthly gun stat reports.

Randolph was arrested two months after the shooting, after leading police on a short chase on July 12, 2024.

He was additionally charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

In New Jersey, juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 who are accused of homicide, sexual assault, certain drug or firearm-related crimes, and several other serious crimes can be waived up to criminal court, New Jersey Monitor reported.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch issued a report on the lifelong impact that the waiver statute can have on young criminal offenders.

