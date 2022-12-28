Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021.

It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures.

"We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of major television programs, and certainly the revenue that the state receives from film and television production," said Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.

According to Gorelick, productions come to the Garden State for both studio and on-location work. The Murphy Administration attributes much of New Jersey's recent success to the reinstatement of a tax incentive program.

"Very few states are receiving this level of production," Gorelick said.

Below is a sample of major projects that are either underway or have wrapped up in 2022.

"The Best Man: The Final Chapters"

Taye Diggs Taye Diggs arrives at the premiere of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) loading...

This limited series premiered on the Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22. It's the latest installment of "The Best Man" franchise.

The original was partially filmed on location in Alpine and Secaucus. "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" shot in multiple spots throughout the state, including Alpine, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark.

"Inappropriate Behavior"

AT&T Untold Stories - 2022 Tribeca Festival Robert De Niro (Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) loading...

Now in post-production, "Inappropriate Behavior" is a comedic film starring Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro.

Fans have seen scenes being filmed in Jersey City and Newark.

"Eileen"

Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) loading...

Metuchen High School graduate Anne Hathaway has been filming in locations throughout New Jersey, including South Amboy, Metuchen, Sandy Hook, and Paramus.

"Eileen," a drama/mystery, has been in the works for years and is expected to be released in 2023.

"The Home"

Peter Davidson Pete Davidson (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) loading...

Still in production, this horror film starring Pete Davidson used a shuttered senior living building in Denville.

According to Gorelick, scenes for the film were shot in Elizabeth as well.

"Bucky F*cking Dent*

David Duchovny David Duchovny (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) loading...

Fans have spotted scenes of this baseball-themed movie being filmed in Dunellen.

The movie stars David Duchovny, who also wrote and directed it, and wrote the book that inspired it.

According to Gorelick, filming occurred in Somerset County as well.

"Knock at the Cabin"

"Knock at the Cabin" is the latest from director M. Night Shyamalan. It stars Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff.

Production took place in Tabernacle, Burlington County.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City"

Izod Center Aerial view of the then-Izod Center in 2013 (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) loading...

Filming of this spinoff of "The Walking Dead" occurred at the former Izod Center in East Rutherford, and other locations in the northern and central regions of the state.

The first six-episode season is expected to air in 2023.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.