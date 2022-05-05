2 major movie stars seen filming in NJ this week

Marsellus Wallace’s wife and the guy who was tryin’ real hard to be the shepherd, Jules, are gracing New Jersey.

For those not obsessed with “Pulp Fiction,” that means actress Uma Thurman and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

They were spotted at Neptune Bakery and Deli in Jersey City this week filming a new project. We’re seeing more and more of this since Gov. Murphy pushed for tax incentives to draw movie and television production business to the Garden State. If you haven’t seen a major celebrity in your town, just wait.

This film is called “The Kill Room” and imdb.com offers the synopsis: A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.

It’s being directed by Nicol Paone, a Jersey girl, who is known for “Friendsgiving.”

The new movie is a dark comedy. Paone is more than a little geeked about getting to work with stars of Thurman’s and Jackson’s caliber.

"Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams. Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions,” says Paone.

Of course, this film will reunite two of the biggest stars of the movie “Pulp Fiction.” Did you know in the Tarantino classic they never appeared in a scene together?

While we’re on the subject of trivia here’s some about both of them.

Uma Thurman’s dad Robert Thurman became a Buddhist monk.

She was named for a Hindu goddess.

Shades of Lancôme lipstick available only in Asia are named after her.

By the age of 13, she was already 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Samuel L. Jackson’s character in “Pulp Fiction” was ranked second coolest of all-time right behind Tyler Durden of “Fight Club” in UK’s Empire Magazine.

He makes his characters often feature the color purple when allowed. Purple ring in “The Long Kiss Goodnight.” A purple lightsaber in his “Star Wars” movies. Purple guitar in “Black Snake Moan.”

He was one of the ushers at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral.

A Hollywood latecomer, he was already 46 years old in "Pulp Fiction.”

He was originally planning on becoming a marine biologist.

