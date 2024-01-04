What to know about the coming snow in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

There are parts of New Jersey that could see accumulating snow this weekend.

Other parts of the state will see nothing, or just rain.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is keeping you up to date with everything we know about the snow coming to New Jersey.

There are some parts of New Jersey that have not seen accumulating snow in nearly two years.

The prospect of having to shovel your driveway may not be one that is particularly appealing to most New Jersey residents.

Before you venture out of your driveway, make sure you clear your car of all snow and ice or you could be facing some stiff fines.

NEWARK – A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a religious leader early Wednesday morning.

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot as he arrived for pre-dawn prayers at the Masjid Muhammad Newark on South Orange Avenue around 6:15 a.m. He was taken to University Hospital where he died at 2:20 p.m.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said Sharif was shot several times as he sat in his car.

Does New Jersey have a law against smoking — or vaping — in a vehicle when children are present?

At least 10 states have passed laws prohibiting smoking in personal vehicles when children or adolescents are present.

These laws have been specifically aimed at reducing children’s exposure to secondhand smoke in vehicles — each varying in age restrictions.

WALL – To steal or not to steal? That was the question at this Wawa.

Township police are looking for the customers who found an unattended Wawa on Route 35 in the early hours of New Year's Day and helped themselves to items without purchasing them.

A note on the door indicated the store would be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. No employees were on duty.

