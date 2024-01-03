❄ NJ has very specific rules about safe driving in snow and ice

There are some parts of New Jersey that have not seen accumulating snow in nearly two years.

The prospect of having to shovel your driveway may not be one that is particularly appealing to most New Jersey residents.

Before you venture out of your driveway, make sure you clear your car of all snow and ice or you could be facing some stiff fines.

When did New Jersey pass this law?

The law requiring New Jersey drivers to clear ice and snow from their vehicles was first proposed in 2008.

It was passed in 2009 and signed into law by Gov. Jon Corzine.

After an intensive public information campaign, the law took effect in 2010.

What does the law say?

39:4-77.1 Snow, ice dislodged from moving vehicle causing injury, property damage; penalties; public awareness campaign, data collection system.

a. (1) Each driver of a motor vehicle operated on a street or highway in this State shall have an affirmative duty to make all reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from exposed surfaces of the motor vehicle prior to operation, which surfaces shall include, but not be limited to, the hood, trunk, windshield, windows, and roof of the motor vehicle, the cab of a truck, the top of a trailer or semitrailer being drawn by a motor vehicle, and the top of an intermodal freight container being carried by an intermodal chassis. A person who violates the provisions of this subsection may be stopped on a street or highway by a law enforcement officer who believes the accumulated ice or snow may pose a threat to persons or property and shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 or more than $75 for each offense regardless of whether any snow or ice is dislodged from the motor vehicle. No motor vehicle points or automobile insurance eligibility points pursuant to section 26 of P.L.1990, c.8 (C.17:33B-14) shall be assessed for a violation of this paragraph. Every day upon which a violation occurs shall be considered a separate violation, but no person shall be subject to more than one fine for a violation of this paragraph in a period of 24 consecutive hours.

Was this law really necessary?

It might be funny to think of someone driving and looking out a tiny hole in the snow, but its actually dangerous.

Not only does failing to clear the snow from your windshield impact visibility, it can also fly off and hit other vehicles.

The legislation was sponsored by Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz (R-Union). At the time, Munoz called it “common sense” legislation that protected drivers from ice and snow that gets dislodged from a truck or car.

"There are many stories of innocent drivers who have died or been seriously injured because of ice or snow dislodged from a truck or car,” Munoz told the Star Ledger.

Can I really get a ticket if I don’t remove the snow from my vehicle?

Oh, yes.

Police have written thousands of tickets for failing to remove ice and snow from a vehicle since the law went into effect.

Some officers may give you a warning and allow you to stop and clear the snow if it can be done safely, but there is enforcement every time it snows in New Jersey.

How much is the fine?

The failure to clear ice and snow from your car, including the hood, windows and roof ranges from $25 to $75 per offense.

However, if that snow or ice does come off and cause damage or injury, the fine increases to up to $1,000.

The offense does not include motor vehicle points.

