New Jersey’s strict driving laws keeps drivers in their lane

I always thought that driving on the Turnpike or Garden State Parkway was like the wild, wild West, or at least like a game of Frogger.

Be careful driving in New Jersey because driving infractions will cost you plenty. There are strict laws in place making New Jersey one of the country's toughest states to drive in.

According to research by Serenity Insurance, do not text and drive or get stopped holding that cell phone because New Jersey ranks second in the country in delivering out big fines for that offense.

If you are a permit driver, novice, school bus driver, that cell phone should be tucked away or risk getting slapped with a big fine.

According to new research by the team at FINN, New Jersey also ranks high in strict laws for aggressive drivers, with tiered fines and punishments depending on the severity of the aggressive offense. So, if you like weaving in and out of traffic on the Turnpike at a high rate of speed, you better have a great job to pay off the fines you will incur.

Most states have implemented stricter laws and fines for impaired driving and New Jersey is no different. If you get caught driving impaired in the Garden State and you are getting a minimum of a 12-hour jail sentence.

The fines increase based on the BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) levels. The higher the BAC, the higher the fine with the possibility of an Ignition interlocking device required to be installed.

Speeding laws are a little relaxed here in New Jersey, some say because a good flow of traffic is healthy for the movement of the most densely populated highways in the country. But do not get too comfortable speeding when you leave the New Jersey border as most other states up and down the eastern seaboard have much stricter guidelines and fines for speeding.

The strict driving laws here in New Jersey have made New Jersey one of the safest states to drive in.

It has its moments with knucklehead drivers, but overall New Jersey drivers got the memo on how to handle their vehicle and the road.

