Having tinted windows on a vehicle in New Jersey is technically illegal, but the statute that makes it so is vague and open to wide interpretation.

More than 45,000 tickets are written every year in New Jersey for violation of what has become known as the "windshield statute." The actual statues are listed as N.J.S. 39:3-74 and N.J.S. 39:3-75 covering "windshields" and "safety glass."

Now, the New Jersey Law Revision Commission is undertaking a review of the entire statue, and could recommend changes that will clarify the law.

In it's project memo, the commission noted: "The windshield statute was enacted over a century ago and has not been amended in nearly 90 years."

What is the issue with tinted windows?

Police have long contended that dark tinted windows not only obstruct the vision of the driver, but they also make it difficult for officers to see what's going on inside your car.

The law, however, does not state to what degree the tint has to be to be in violation. It simply states that operation of a motor vehicle with any "non-transparent material" on the windshield or side windows in prohibited.

Other states with similar statutes do quantify what constitutes and illegal degree of tint.

Critics of the New Jersey law say it is used, at best, as a ticket generating revenue stream and, at worst, to target minority drivers when there is no other legitimate reason to pull them over.

Will the law change?

Maybe.

The New Jersey Law Revision Commission is tasked with reviewing laws that are in the books in New Jersey and making recommended changes.

Commission members include four New Jersey Attorneys, representatives from New Jersey's law schools and the chairmen of the legislatures Judiciary Committees.

They are responsible for conducting a continuous examination of the New Jersey statutes and the judicial decisions construing the statutes.

However, they have no law-making powers. They can only make recommendations to the legislature. Any changes have to be passed by both the state Assembly and Senate and signed by the governor to take effect.

The commission did not give a timetable for when their review of the matter would be concluded or suggest what changes could be recommended.

