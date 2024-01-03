Important winter reminder for all in NJ… especially new drivers

Consider this a friendly PSA for all New Jersey drivers. More specifically, for those in The Garden State who are fairly new behind the wheel.

Winter driving in New Jersey poses many more challenges than at any other time of the year. Most specifically, when it comes to snow and ice (click/tap here to learn how to avoid big fines driving in the snow).

It is those wintery conditions that make the roads so much more dangerous. And considering our New Jersey winters have been much more mild as of late, snow and ice hazards have been at a minimum.

That's why it's especially important for new Garden State drivers to be extra careful on the roads when such hazards present themselves. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you encounter wintery conditions on the road.

Speed

Speed is one of the first things you should keep in mind. Regardless of what the posted speed limit is, it's important to ease off the accelerator.

Maintaining control of the vehicle is vital should you get into a slippery situation. And the slower you're going, the easier it'll be to regain control or minimize any unfortunate impacts.

Especially on black ice that can catch you off-guard. There's nothing wrong with taking it nice and easy when conditions don't allow for normal driving.

Plus, braking will also require more distance than normal. Do not slam on those brakes unless you want to lose control.

Tailgating

File this one under the patience category. If someone in front of you is going slower, do not ride their bumper.

In fact, leave plenty of space to allow yourself reaction time. If you feel the car ahead of you is going too slow, it's important to stop yourself from getting too aggressive.

Wait for a proper passing area and pass them with care. Remember, snow and ice are less forgiving, so be careful.

Snowplows

Snowplow drivers are doing the job of keeping the roads clear of snow and ice. If you see them, do not push them.

Especially if you see flashing lights. They're actively salting or spraying brine on the road and pushing snow to the side.

Let them work. After all, their job is to ensure the road you're traveling on is in as safe of condition as possible.

Four-Wheel Drive

This one goes right along with additional braking time. Four-wheel or all-wheel drive means nothing if you're slipping or sliding.

Especially on the ice where all the wheels spinning won't do anything to bring you back under control. If you hit the brakes hard, you'll most likely lose control.

So don't get fooled by the four-wheel capability. Yes, it's a heck of a lot safer on the snow and ice, but braking is still the same as a two-wheel drive vehicle.

Downshifting

Here's one most don't think of. When slowing down on snow, downshift your vehicle and let the engine help you out.

Just pop your automatic transmission into its lower settings for safer braking. In fact, this is a good tip even for those who have been driving for a while.

Now that doesn't mean to not use the brake pedal. But it does mean you have multiple ways to help you slow down safely.

Remember

Braking safely is one of the biggest challenges on snow and ice. Be sure to allow yourself extra distance between yourself and the other vehicle, and go nice and easy while slowing down.

Mike Brant