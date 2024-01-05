NJ drivers: Do not put this in your car while driving in snow

For the first time in a long time, parts of New Jersey are expected to get measurable snow in 2024. That, of course, is great news for snow lovers.

As for those who must drive in it? Not so much. Yes, four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles help, but it doesn't mean we want to drive in those wintery conditions in the first place.

Sometimes, some drivers try to do things with their cars to help them with driving in those conditions. One of which is to use chains for their tires.

Chains, however, are frowned upon in New Jersey. Yes, chains do help, but they also may in part tear up the pavement.

That makes the usage of chains a non-starter in The Garden State. There is, however, another thing some New Jersey drivers do that makes them believe their car will run better in the snow.

Not just snow, but the cold in general. And it's a topic that a few have brought up online.

Some drivers believe putting a higher octane gas or octane booster in their gas tank will help the car perform better in wintery conditions. Unfortunately for those drivers, this does nothing.

Octane has nothing to do with the vehicle's performance when it comes to braking and navigating the snow, ice, or colder winter conditions in general. The belief is that higher octane will provide better power and performance.

But with today's modern cars, this simply won't do anything. In fact, higher octane might do more harm than good.

And it certainly won't help when it comes to winter driving. What will help with winter driving is the skill of the driver and the driver paying attention.

When it comes to octane levels, it's best to stick with what your car was designed to take. That's the best way to ensure your vehicle will perform at its max when dealing with snow, ice, and downright cold weather.

If anything, experts argue that lower octane is more helpful when the weather is at its chilliest. That's because cold air is denser, and that plays a role when it comes to octane levels in gas.

With that said, the effects are so minimal that there's no point in even trying this. The best bet for your vehicle is to keep the octane level at the recommended levels.

It's simply not worth potentially damaging vital engine parts by changing the octane levels. Keep it the same, and drive safely.

What you should put in your car

When driving in snow, it's more important to put safety and emergency gear inside the car. Such items include a shovel, board, vest, cones, blankets, etc.

A shovel in case you get stuck and need to dig your way out, plus a board to help your tires with traction. Even if you're unsure how to use them, someone coming by to help just might.

All the other items are meant to help keep you visible, warm, and safe. It doesn't have to be the exact items mentioned above, but it's worth having something that works similarly in nature.

A couple of other items that wouldn't hurt to have are jumper cables and tow rope. Just be smart, be ready, and drive safely.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.