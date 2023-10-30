What scares New Jersey? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

As if taxes and potholes aren’t spooky enough … are we being haunted?

The Garden State’s own legendary creature, the Jersey Devil, could be more than just a story, and more people are likely to believe in ghosts before they believe in astrology, according to poll results released Friday by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“The Jersey Devil may have started off as a regional cryptid,” said Dan Cassino, director of the poll. “But at this point, he’s been adopted by the state as a whole.”

GLASSBORO — One man is recovering from a bullet to the foot after tensions at a party escalated to a shooting near Rowan University.

The party along the 300 block of North Main Street went into the early hours of Sunday morning, Glassboro police said.

Then around 1:45 a.m., Glassboro cops in the area were called over to a shooting.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A State Trooper had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital after a serious crash during a traffic stop late Friday night, according to published reports.

Two NJ State Police officers, each with their own police vehicle, had pulled over a car on the eastbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton around 11:30 p.m., NJ.com reported.

EAST RUTHERFORD — A construction worker is in the hospital after being trapped beneath part of a collapsed building Saturday.

Three crew members were doing renovations at the former Railroad Cafe building along Union Avenue in East Rutherford on Saturday

If you live in Union County and have no idea what to do with that Jack o’ Lantern after Halloween, here’s an idea.

Residents can put their Jack o’ Lanterns to good use after Halloween by participating in the Pumpkin Recycling Program, coordinated by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning.

