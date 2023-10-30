What scares New Jersey? — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ Is the Jersey Devil real? More NJ residents believe in ghosts
As if taxes and potholes aren’t spooky enough … are we being haunted?
The Garden State’s own legendary creature, the Jersey Devil, could be more than just a story, and more people are likely to believe in ghosts before they believe in astrology, according to poll results released Friday by Fairleigh Dickinson University.
“The Jersey Devil may have started off as a regional cryptid,” said Dan Cassino, director of the poll. “But at this point, he’s been adopted by the state as a whole.”
⬛ Shooting at party near NJ college campus leaves 1 injured
GLASSBORO — One man is recovering from a bullet to the foot after tensions at a party escalated to a shooting near Rowan University.
The party along the 300 block of North Main Street went into the early hours of Sunday morning, Glassboro police said.
Then around 1:45 a.m., Glassboro cops in the area were called over to a shooting.
⬛ Serious crash during traffic stop hospitalizes NJ State Trooper
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A State Trooper had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital after a serious crash during a traffic stop late Friday night, according to published reports.
Two NJ State Police officers, each with their own police vehicle, had pulled over a car on the eastbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton around 11:30 p.m., NJ.com reported.
⬛ Collapse pins worker at East Rutherford, NJ construction site
EAST RUTHERFORD — A construction worker is in the hospital after being trapped beneath part of a collapsed building Saturday.
Three crew members were doing renovations at the former Railroad Cafe building along Union Avenue in East Rutherford on Saturday
⬛ If you live in these NJ towns, don't throw your pumpkins in trash
If you live in Union County and have no idea what to do with that Jack o’ Lantern after Halloween, here’s an idea.
Residents can put their Jack o’ Lanterns to good use after Halloween by participating in the Pumpkin Recycling Program, coordinated by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning.
LOOK! Historic NJ site featured in "American Horror Stories" season 3 premiere
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.