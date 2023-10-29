Collapse pins worker at East Rutherford, NJ construction site

👷‍♂️ Part of a closed restaurant collapsed with workers inside

EAST RUTHERFORD — A construction worker is in the hospital after being trapped beneath part of a collapsed building Saturday.

Three crew members were doing renovations at the former Railroad Cafe building along Union Avenue in East Rutherford on Saturday.

One of the men was in the basement when part of the building collapsed around 1:30 p.m. He was "heavily entrapped" by debris, the Hackensack fire department said on social media.

Nearly a dozen fire departments responded with specialized equipment and teams to help rescue the man.

Within two hours, the rescuers had managed to bring the victim to safety, Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said to NJ.com.

The worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for "specialized care," according to the Hackensack fire department.

Another worker was also injured but not trapped, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

The owners of the building have decided to tear down the building. They will open a new restaurant built from the ground up, according to the report.

