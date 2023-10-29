Shooting at party near NJ college campus leaves 1 injured

🔴 One man was shot at a party in Glassboro

🔴 The shooting happened just off Rowan University campus

🔴 It's the second shooting near campus in just over a week

GLASSBORO — One man is recovering from a bullet to the foot after tensions at a party escalated to a shooting near Rowan University.

The party along the 300 block of North Main Street went into the early hours of Sunday morning, Glassboro police said.

Then around 1:45 a.m., Glassboro cops in the area were called over to a shooting.

The officers found a man who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Area around 300 block of North Main Street in Glassboro (Google Maps) Area around 300 block of North Main Street in Glassboro (Google Maps) loading...

People at the party told police that they were trying to make a person leave, which led to a fight outside.

During the fight, an unidentified man shot at least once. A bullet struck the victim in his foot. It's not clear if the victim is the same person who was asked to leave the party.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation. More information is expected to be released.

Second shooting near Rowan University campus

The shooting early Sunday morning is the second in Glassboro near Rowan University in just over a week.

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at the 100 block of Academy Road on Friday, Oct. 20, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. The area is around a mile away from campus.

No arrests have been announced in either shooting.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to Rowan University for comment Sunday evening.

