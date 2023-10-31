Man accused of stabbing three people near NJ campus
🔺 Police found three NJ men with stab wounds
🔺 20-year-old man picked up hours later along road
🔺 Charges filed against accused attacker
GLASSBORO — A 20-year-old man has been accused of stabbing three men on a street just off the Rowan University campus on Friday night.
Officers from the Glassboro Police Department responded to Oakwood Avenue before 11:30 p.m. where they found the wounded men, all from Brick.
Two of the men were taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden, while the third was taken to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill.
A joint investigation by Glassboro Police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office led to the identification of a suspect.
Several hours later, State Police found 20-year-old Michael Hill, of Cherry Hill, walking on the shoulder of Route 55.
Hill was taken into custody and has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, as well as possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.
He was being held in the Salem County Jail, pending further proceedings.
Any potential witnesses were urged to call Detective Christopher Popper of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5593 or Dante Laspata of the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1501 ext. 88133.
