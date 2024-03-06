⭕ Police seek man who dunked head in pickle barrel

A man has found himself in quite a, um, pickle in South Jersey.

Glassboro police are trying to identify a man who walked into a Heritage's Dairy Store and dunked his entire head into a barrel of pickles.

"Sometimes there are no appropriate words for the actions one takes," police wrote on Facebook.

For sanitary reasons, police say, the entire barrel of pickles had to be thrown out, causing loss to the store.

Why did he do it?

Police think it was a stunt.

The as yet unidentified man was recording the whole thing with his cellphone.

Investigators believe he was intending to post the video to social media.

People commenting on Facebook thought it might have been a fraternity stunt.

The Heritage's store is not far from the campus of Rowan University.

Social media searches have not found video of the incident.

Heritage Dairy Store, Glassboro, NJ

Does the store have video?

In a news release, police suggest there is surveillance video, but they will not release it.

"We do not want to give him more attention than he deserves," police said.

A number of people who commented on the police post were demanding to see the video.

Others could not resist making a few puns.

Shan wrote, "Not a big dill."

Jim commented, "The young man sure got himself into a real pickle!"

Others mourned the pickles. "I’m so sad for all of the pickles," Alissa wrote.

Police didn't say what charges the suspect would face, but ask if you know who he is please call 856-881-1500 or email cbernardo@glassboropd.org.

