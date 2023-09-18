NJ needs more train service, but NOT Glassboro to Camden

The Glassboro Camden Rail project is back in the news as Gov. Phil Murphy throws the project into a speech and says he wants to see it completed.

Having been born and raised in New Jersey, and living in five counties, I can tell you that we have never had a governor as out-of-touch with our Garden State culture and community.

Governor Murphy signed three bills into law to promote a comprehensive vision for a 21st-century New Jersey economy including legislation making major investments in the offshore wind and film industries and legislation promoting urban and residential development at EEW American Offshore Structures (AOS), Paulsboro Marine Terminal, Paulsboro NJ, July 6, 2023. (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) Governor Murphy signed three bills into law to promote a comprehensive vision for a 21st-century New Jersey economy including legislation making major investments in the offshore wind and film industries and legislation promoting urban and residential development at EEW American Offshore Structures (AOS), Paulsboro Marine Terminal, Paulsboro NJ, July 6, 2023. (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) loading...

It's as if a staff member needed to include something local into the governor's speech to make up for his lack of knowledge and connection to our home state.

As you know, I'm in favor of major infrastructure investment in New Jersey.

We need to prioritize the failing bridges (486 declared structurally deficient by the federal government), address the massive pothole problem on major and secondary roads, as well as restructure New Jersey Transit.

Spending millions on a rail line that has no public demand nor a practical solution for commuters makes zero sense.

Sen. Ed Durr, whose district represents almost all of the areas impacted by the proposed project weighed in on the morning show.

Sen. Durr explained that the cost will be entirely placed on NJ taxpayers as there is no federal money attached to the project.

Eminent domain will need to be used to seize private property as the rail line will need to add stops, parking and other related land use. The senator pointed out that perhaps the worst part of the deal is that the current tracks are owed by Conrail and are not sufficient to support a safe passenger line.

So, the taxpayers have to pay to rip up the current tracks and add new tracks, that we won't even own.

The solution? Expand NJ Transit bus routes to accommodate the commuters who would rather take public transportation than drive.

Better for congestion and timing.

As Sen. Durr explained, the local route with stops will take nearly two hours to get to the final stop, where the busses could cover the trail in about 30 minutes.

This project should be declared DOA and scrapped.

That said, there is a need for expanded transportation options in New Jersey. We should revisit the original plans in South Jersey for a rail line to follow Route 55 and the AC Expressway.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Both roads were designed and built to accommodate a train in the median.

I met with my friend Assemblyman Don Guardian who also served as mayor of Atlantic City and we discussed some critical projects for South Jersey.

One is the expansion of the Atlantic City Airport and providing a monorail from the airport to the boardwalk.

Stay tuned for more on these and other projects that I'd like to see funded and implemented starting in 2026.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

