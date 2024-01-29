Why Al Roker worth $70 million was seen on NJ Transit train

If you grew up in Central or North Jersey you may remember Al Roker as far back as 1984 when he took on weatherman duties for the local New York NBC station. Even if not, you know him from his later years on national television and his work on “The Today Show.”

The man has made a fortune. According to celebritynetworth.com Roker has assets amounting to $70 million.

So why was he spotted Wednesday riding an NJ Transit train in New Jersey? Did NBC have him covering a commuting story? Maybe trying out alternatives for the contentious congestion pricing gimmick NYC is launching on the Garden State?

Nope. It had nothing to do with work whatsoever.

He was simply trying to go see his granddaughter Sky Clara. Al lives in New York City and has a weekend home in the Hudson Valley.

His daughter Courtney Roker Laga and husband Wesley Laga live in New Jersey however. They just welcomed baby Sky six months ago.

Gushing grandpa Al Roker likes to see her often and apparently finds NJ Transit a stress-free way of getting there.

Now we’re not certain what town his daughter and son-in-law live in but the Instagram pic shows Train 5121 so I believe that would be the Raritan Valley line. Very cool that a guy with so much fame and money takes public transportation where anyone could approach him between stops and try to talk his ear off. But he seems like the kind of guy who would be down-to-earth enough to keep them talking even longer. Just 10 days ago Roker posted a pic of Sky.

How cute is she?!

And she doesn’t know anything about his fame, doesn’t care anything about his money. She just wants that pop-pop of hers who always wears the hat to come back on the train again soon.

