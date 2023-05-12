Day of delays on NJ Transit thanks to Portal Bridge signal issues

🔴 A contractor working on the Portal Bridge Thursday caused an electrical issue

🔴 Serivce was suspended in-and-out of New York Penn for several hours Thursday

🔴 NJ Transit expects delays and cancellations Friday as Amtrak continues to make repairs

NJ Transit expects the nightmare of delays and "select cancellations" to continue in-and-out of New York Penn Station Friday.

Service was suspended late Thursday morning because of signal issues on the Portal Bridge. A contractor working on the 112-year-old bridge caused an electrical issue affecting critical systems on the bridge including signals, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams. Amtrak crews have been working to make repairs every since.

NJ Transit expects 30-minute delays to continue on service on Friday. Rail tickets will be cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carrier and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

All of NJ Transit's lines are subject to cancellations but the biggest impact is on the Morris & Essex Line, according to the list of canceled trains posted by NJ Transit.

New Portal Bridge is coming

The Portal Bridge, which is owned and maintained by Amtrak, carries 800,000 NJ Transit and Amtrak passengers trips daily. Work is underway on the new Portal North Bridge which will double capacity.

The project is being funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, New Jersey, New York, and Amtrak. The Federal Transit Administration committed $767 million in 2021. NJ Transit awarded a $1.56 billion construction award in 2021 for the project, the largest in the agency’s history.

The bridge is one portion of the larger Gateway Program that includes the construction of a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River and rehabilitation of the current tunnels, which are old and were damaged by flooding during Superstorm Sandy nearly a decade ago.

Previous reporting by Michael Symons was included in this report.

