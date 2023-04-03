🌷 NJ Transit is offering a two-for-one-ride deal this month for customers

🌷 Plug a promo code in the mobile app for a buy-one-get-one round-trip

🌷The promotion runs from April 3 through April 23

NEWARK — Spring is in the air and to celebrate, NJ Transit has rolled out its "Take a Spring Break and Bring a Friend on Us” deal.

The deal allows customers to receive a free round-trip for a traveling companion with the purchase of a round-trip ticket.

How does it work?

It’s easy. NJ Transit customers can use the promo code “SPRING23” in the NJ Transit Mobile App to receive the “Buy One, Get One Free” round-trip.

Only one code can be used per account during the promotion, which runs from April 3 through April 23.

All tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable, and app-only, and the deal cannot be combined with other offers.

Photo Credit: NJ Transit Photo Credit: NJ Transit loading...

The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day, and used by April 23.

Tickets will, however, be effective until 2 a.m. on Monday, April 24 to accommodate late-night/weekend travel.

The offer is not valid for travel to and from Newark Liberty International Airport Station, SEPTA, or Metro North Stations.

More details about the spring deal can be found here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.