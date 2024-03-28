NJ halfway house escapee finally caught after years on the run

🔴Oderi Caldwell escaped from a Camden community release program in 2019

🔴Campbell was considered one of New Jersey's most wanted criminals

🔴Details of his capture were not disclosed by U.S. Marshals

A man who escaped a New Jersey halfway house in 2019 was arrested in Ohio Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.

Oderi Caldwell, considered one of New Jersey’s most wanted, escaped custody in April 2019 from the Hope Hall facility in Camden. He had been convicted of robbery, aggravated assault, and endangering an injured victim.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio District said Caldwell was located in the Spanish Bay section of Mason, Ohio. He is being held by the Warren County, Ohio Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections acknowledged an inquiry about Caldwell's capture but did not offer comment.

ALSO READ: These NJ inmates escaped custody and are still on the loose

Oderi Caldwell in 2019, 2024 Oderi Caldwell in 2019 (NJ DOC), 2024 (Warren County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office) loading...

How did Oderi Caldwell escape?

U.S. Marshals did not disclose the circumstances of Caldwell's capture.

“The United States Marshals Service is committed to making our community safer by locating violent offenders and those who escape incarceration. In this case, the NY/NJ Task Force coordinated this arrest with our team here in Southern Ohio and our task force partners at the Mason Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office," Michael D. Black, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a statement. "Combining our resources and sharing information led to the safe arrest of this violent escapee.”

Hope Hall is a 175-bed residential community release program contracted by the New Jersey Department of Corrections. The facility, operated by Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, provides support and assistance for men who are within 24 months of parole eligibility.

Map shows Mason, Ohio and Camden, New Jersey Map shows Mason, Ohio and Camden, New Jersey (Canva) loading...

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Battleship New Jersey is towed for maintenance The USS New Jersey left its dock in Camden on its way to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work on March 21, 2024. The vessel, guided by tugboats, will first head to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced to prepare for dry docking.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander