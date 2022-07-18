These NJ inmates escaped custody and are still on the loose

Close to two dozen inmates are currently listed as escapees on the New Jersey Department of Corrections website.

The oldest case on the DOC's list occurred more than 50 years ago. A handful of escapes occurred in 2022.

Only a tiny fraction of the escapees managed to bust out of an actual prison. Most escapes occurred from halfway houses, where inmates are permitted to leave for a job or education, but are expected to check in upon return.

According to DOC, offenders are removed from their list one year after expiration of their maximum sentence date or mandatory parole supervision date.

George Wright

Wright escaped from Bayside State Prison on Aug. 22, 1970. He had been serving time for murder. Nearly two years after his escape, Wright helped to hijack a Delta Airlines flight, according to authorities.

He lives in Portugal and remains on the FBI's most wanted list.

Edna Anderson

Anderson escaped from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in March 1976, eight months after being sentenced to several years in prison for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.

Joanne Chesimard (Assata Shakur)

Chesimard escaped from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in 1979 while serving a life sentence for the murder of a New Jersey trooper during a traffic stop.

It's believed she is living in Cuba. When serving as president, Donald Trump unsuccessfully called on the Cuban government to return Chesimard to the United States. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information directly leading to the apprehension of Chesimard.

Jorge Vera

Vera, not pictured, escaped from Bergen County pre-admission in January 1984. He started his prison term in 1982 for armed robbery. Vera would be 71 years old today.

Allen Poindexter

Poindexter escaped Fletcher House in Camden County in July 1990, less than a year after starting a multi-year sentence for theft and drug charges.

Nelson Amador

About a year into his sentence for robbery, Amador escaped from Tully House in Essex County on Aug. 18, 1997.

Rudolfo Arroyo

Arroyo was serving time for drug convictions when he escaped from Kiawah Kintock III in Essex County on Sept. 22, 1997.

Benjamin Delcerro

Exactly 4 months after starting his sentence for armed burglary, Delcerro escaped from Tully House In June 1999.

Ignacio Cosme

Cosme served 3 years before escaping Tully House in 2002. He had been convicted for burglary and distributing drugs on school property.

Jesus Cubano

After serving nearly 4 years for multiple drug convictions, Cubano escaped from Kintock North Substance Abuse, a residential community program, on July 10, 2011.

Luis Hernandez

Hernandez was serving time for a drug offense when he escaped from Kintock North Substance Abuse in September 2017.

Oderi Caldwell

Caldwell escaped custody in April 2019, from Hope Hall in Camden County. He had been convicted for robbery, aggravated assault, and endangering an injured victim.

Before starting his sentence in 2015, he served more than 9 years for a separate robbery.

Samuel Carino

Carino, who had already served 3 years for drugs and an assault, escaped from Kintock North Substance Abuse on April 5, 2020. He was serving time for multiple drug offenses.

Pedro Perdomo

Perdomo, not pictured, escaped from Hudson County Jail pre-admission. He had been in custody for less than two months, for a sex act that endangered the welfare of a child.

Joseph Smith

On his second round of state custody, Smith escaped from Hope Hall in Camden County on June 15, 2021. He was serving time for burglary, criminal mischief and a weapons offense. He previously served time for robbery.

Michelle Walls

Walls escaped from Fenwick House in Passaic County on July 29, 2021. She started serving time in 2017 for an assault that caused serious bodily injury.

Timothy Sharp

Sharp escaped from Hope Hall in Camden County on Oct. 26, 2021. He began his sentence on a weapons charge in February 2019.

Tyriek Bullock

Bullock escaped custody on Nov. 15, 2021. He was serving time at Hope Hall in Camden County for a weapons offense.

Ogbonna Gordon

Gordon began his sentence in August 2017 for theft and assault. He escaped from Hope Hall in Camden County on Dec. 2, 2021.

Antonio Ocasio

Committed in Camden County in 2017, Ocasio escaped from Harbor House in Essex County on Dec. 24, 2021. According to the Department of Corrections, Ocasio was convicted for conspiracy to commit robbery or carjacking.

Nicholaus Merritt

Sentenced in January 2020 on multiple drug offenses, Merritt escaped from Harbor House on May 14, 2022.

James Norwood

Norwood escaped from Tully House in Essex County on June 8, 2022. He was serving time for receiving stolen property, assault by auto, and eluding police.

Ronald Ragsdale

Ragsdale escaped from Hope Hall in Camden County on June 20, 2022. Ragsdale, now 26 years old, was sentenced in July 2020 for assault with a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery or carjacking, and resisting arrest.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

