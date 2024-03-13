NJ gas station’s tanks were nearly 80% water

💧Water likely leaked into the tanks of a gas station after heavy rain for a second time

💧18 vehicles so far are affected

💧Fines and penalties will likely increase for the station's owner

CAMDEN — The tanks at a gas station where at least 18 vehicles stalled out Sunday night contained nearly 80% water, according to one of two samples tested by the city.

Drivers pulled over along Admiral Wilson Boulevard Sunday night after filling up at the Conoco station. It's the same station shut down by the city after 39 drivers broke down with water in the tank after filling up in January.

The city's Office of Licensing and Inspection has shut the station down and is working to determine the exact violations and fines.

"There is a good chance the fines and penalties could be increased. It is suspected there was some type of monitoring failure but that is still under investigation," city spokesman Vincent Basara told New Jersey 101.5.

Sample 1 from the tanks contained 63.96% water. Sample 2 contained 78.64% water, according to Basara.

The Conoco will stay closed until recommended steps are taken and it passes state and city inspections.

ALSO READ: NJ gas station customers stalled out again by tainted gas

Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden 3/11/24 Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden 3/11/24 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Heavy rain likely seeped into tanks

As in January, the contamination is likely the result of heavy rain seeping into the tanks. An inch of rain fell in the Camden area Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The owner of the Conoco was fined approximately $25,0000 as a result of the first violation.

Anyone who purchased fuel from this location and may have been impacted by the contaminated fuel should contact the City of Camden Division of Weights & Measures at 856-757- 7131.

A New Jersey 101.5 listener whose car broke down after fueling up Sunday night said her car was towed to an auto repair shop in Pennsauken. A mechanic told her that cars damaged in January remained at the garage but was hopeful her own car would be ready by Friday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

