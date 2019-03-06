What does it cost NJ when Trump visits? $600K is being repaid

More than $600,000 in federal funds have been earmarked for New Jersey, reimbursing the law enforcement expenses of guarding President Donald Trump during his time in the state over a one-year span. The funding also covered his security detail to and from Morristown Airport and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office said $55,938 has been authorized to reimburse overtime costs of officers who helped provide security for Trump while he traveled in and out of Morristown Airport between Oct, 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.

On Tuesday, Bedminster received federal notification that it will receive $50,050 for local law enforcement overtime paid out over the same time period, according to Municipal Administrator and Clerk Judith Sullivan.

Somerset County has shouldered the largest share of presidential security expenses since Trump was elected in November 2016. County Director of Fiscal Operations Yvonne Childress said $509,647 has been allocated for fiscal year 2018.

Trump spent nearly the first two weeks of August 2018 in Bedminster. It was the second summer he vacationed in New Jersey since becoming president.

Somerset County previously was reimbursed $579,088 in February 2018 and $150,000 in October 2017 for similar expenses, Childress said.

