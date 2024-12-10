What are they hiding? Murphy’s baffling UFO drone update — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Is there anything a roll of duct tape can’t fix?

Duct tape is legendary for its strength and durability. It has been used to mend everything from eyeglasses to steel. It has even been used to make a waterproof boat.

However, if you’re using it to hold parts of your car or truck together, you risk being pulled over and getting a hefty fine.

Kevin Corbett (NJ Transit/Annette Petriccione) Kevin Corbett (NJ Transit/Annette Petriccione) loading...

The president and CEO of NJ Transit has resigned after nearly seven years of leading the state's mass transit system.

Kevin Corbett sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. He will leave the position effective Jan. 15, 2025.

"I love the guy," Murphy said when asked about his resignation at an unrelated event in Princeton on Monday. "He's done a hell of a job under extremely tough circumstances."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at the Princeton Public Library on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, signs legislation aimed at barring public libraries and schools from banning books. AP photo/Mike Catalini Get Outlook for iOS New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at the Princeton Public Library on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, signs legislation aimed at barring public libraries and schools from banning books. AP photo/Mike Catalini Get Outlook for iOS loading...

It's you, not other kids' parents, who should choose which books your children can be reading.

So says a new law in the Garden State.

The Freedom to Read Act, signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday, goes after so-called book ban attempts at libraries across New Jersey.

CDC building AP Photo/Ron Harris, File loading...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on carfentanil's presence and boom in the nation's illegal drug market, including in New Jersey.

Carfentanil isn't necessary new, but the agency put out an alert this month sharing it has "reemerged in the U.S. drug supply." Though somewhat comparable to fentanyl, they describe it as being 100 times more powerful.

AP/Monmouth County Sheriff/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Monmouth County Sheriff/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy is talking drones again.

On Monday, the governor reiterated that drones flying over New Jersey in recent weeks do not pose a threat to public safety and expressed his own frustration at the lack of a clear answer about their origin from the federal government.

Talking to reporters after a bill signing at the Princeton Public Library, the governor said there were 49 reported sightings Sunday night, including 20 over Hunterdon County. One turned out to be a small Piper Cub plane, he said. He described the drones as being "sophisticated" that go dark quickly after being spotted.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.