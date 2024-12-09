Is it illegal to fix your car with duct tape in NJ?

❓ It may not be legal to repair your car with duct tape

❓ Police can stop you if they see an improper repair

❓ Fines for taping your car together can be expensive

Is there anything a roll of duct tape can’t fix?

Duct tape is legendary for its strength and durability. It has been used to mend everything from eyeglasses to steel. It has even been used to make a waterproof boat.

However, if you’re using it to hold parts of your car or truck together, you risk being pulled over and getting a hefty fine.

New Jersey residents have a long history of being able to MacGyver a vehicle repair to save money and keep rolling.

These types of repairs can be dangerous for you and other drivers and police do have the right to stop you and take a closer look and possibly write you a ticket.

So, if you’ve duct taped your bumper, quarter panel, side mirror, taillight or other parts of your car, be aware you could be pulled over in New Jersey.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

Safety first?

New Jersey eliminated the so-called safety inspection for privately owner motor vehicles in 2010.

Prior to 2010, a temporary repair to a bumper, side mirror or taillight would likely cause you to fail inspection.

After making a permanent repair, you would be forced to get your vehicle inspected again.

By no longer checking brakes, headlights, windshield wipers, tires and other mechanical parts, New Jersey saved about $17 million in inspection costs.

New Jersey joined 29 other states that no longer conduct safety inspections of private vehicles.

Passenger vehicles such as school busses, limousines, taxis and other commercially plated vehicles must still go through safety inspections.

Some have argued that be eliminating the safety inspection, New Jersey made the roads less safe by allowing people to drive damaged vehicles.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

Police are supposed to be looking

If a police officer sees you driving a damaged vehicle with a makeshift repair and it appears to be unsafe, the officer is supposed to pull you over and give you a ticket.

Depending on the damage to the vehicle and how you repaired it could determine what kind of ticket you would receive.

Some offenses have a specific violation, such as a busted taillight or broken bumper.

Other safety violations could be written as a general ‘operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner.’

Often the safety violations are discovered if you are pulled over for another offense, such as speeding.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

Broken Bumper in New Jersey

New Jersey law is very specific about bumpers.

Every vehicle is required to have both front and rear bumpers and the law states they must be securely fastened.

They are required to be at least two inches high and the as high as at least the center of the front and rear wheels.

If your bumper was damaged, and you’ve duct taped it together or tied it back to the vehicle, not only is it dangerous, but it could get you pulled over.

Bumpers are a critical part of your vehicle’s crash protection system. If part of it is damaged and you are in an accident, it increases the possibility of you or a passenger being severely injured or killed. If the bumper further detaches while you are driving, it can cause an accident or damage to other vehicles around you.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

Busted headlights or taillights

A busted headlight or taillight can make it difficult for you to see the road or other drivers to see you.

If an officer sees that your lights are not in working order, you are subject to being pulled over and written a ticket.

If the light itself is falling off your vehicle, you may be tempted to use duct tape to secure it in place.

A special red lens repair tape is sold as a temporary fix, but you should have the busted light repaired or replaced as soon as possible to avoid a ticket.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

How much are the fines?

How much of a fine you are subjected to for your makeshift car repairs depends on the ticket that is written.

Violations are covered under New Jersey Title 39:4-97.2, which was revised in 2023, and pertains to “Driving, operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner, offense created; fines; surcharges.”

Section 1. a. states:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, it shall be unlawful for any person to drive or operate a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner likely to endanger a person or property.

In terms of fines, the statues reads as follows:

b. A person convicted of a first offense under subsection a. of this section shall be subject to a fine of not less than $50.00 or more than $150.00 and shall not be assessed any motor vehicle penalty points pursuant to section 1 of P.L.1982, c.43 (C.39:5-30.5).

c. A person convicted of a second offense under subsection a. of this section shall be subject to a fine of not less than $100.00 or more than $250.00 and shall not be assessed any motor vehicle penalty points pursuant to section 1 of P.L.1982, c.43 (C.39:5-30.5).

d. A person convicted of a third or subsequent offense under subsection a. of this section shall be subject to a fine of not less than $200.00 or more than $500.00 and shall be assessed motor vehicle penalty points pursuant to section 1 of P.L.1982, c.43 (C.39:5-30.5).

In addition to the fines and offenses listed above, New Jersey has a separate fine specific to a broken taillight. That fine is a flat $54.

Is there anyway to get out of the ticket?

The best way to avoid a ticket is to make sure your vehicle is in proper working order.

Aside from that, you can have a polite and reasoned conversation with the law enforcement officer and see if you can be issued a warning.

If you do get a ticket, get a permanent repair as soon as possible. If you can get the repair done by the end of the next business day after the ticket is written, there is a good chance a judge will dismiss it.

If the repair is done by a mechanic, keep all receipts to prove the issue has been resolved.

You can also ask to meet with the prosecutor and ask for the ticket to be thrown our or reduced as part of a plea bargain.

