The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on carfentanil's presence and boom in the nation's illegal drug market, including in New Jersey.

Carfentanil isn't necessary new, but the agency put out an alert this month sharing it has "reemerged in the U.S. drug supply." Though somewhat comparable to fentanyl, they describe it as being 100 times more powerful.

Carfentanil is originally purposed to be a tranquilizer agent for big mammals, according to the nation's Drug Enforcement Administration. "Some forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled," the administration said.

Just like with other fentanyl analogues, it can come in a variety of ways: powder, blotter paper, spray, tablets and patch.

Look at the data

Most recently, the CDC took a look at carfentanil deaths nationwide spanning from January 2021 through June 2024, though January 2024 through June 2024 is still represented by preliminary data.

They found 513 deaths occurred within that time span, but what's more alarming is the spike in deaths beginning July 2023. Each six-month period from January 2021 through June 2023 saw less than 30 U.S. deaths, according to the agency.

It wasn't until the second half of 2023 that they recorded 175 fatalities. The agency's preliminary data shows another troubling increase from January 2024 through June 2024.

Deaths were recorded in 37 states during January 2023 through June 2024. New Jersey and neighboring Pennsylvania were labeled has having one to nine fatalities during that time, while states like New York had over 20, according to the agency's map above.

Officials said there are many ways the overdoses from carfentanil can be reduced:

Education on drug use risks

Naloxone education and use

More naloxone doses

Addressing an overdose faster

Services to check the drug supply

Treatments for disorder

