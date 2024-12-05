Israeli prime minister meets with Hamas hostage’s NJ family

⚫ World leader, soon-to-be U.S. president push to do more

New Jersey native Edan Alexander’s name is back in the headlines since being featured over the weekend in the Hamas terror organization’s latest hostage video.

The 20-year-old Israeli American remains held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Alexander’s family in Jerusalem yesterday, according to The Times of Israel. Netanyahu vocalized to the family his commitment to “working around the clock” to free their loved one and the other hostages, according to the outlet.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Government Press Office via AP loading...

President-elect Donald Trump also chimed in on Monday on Truth Social and gave a stark warning if Alexander and the others aren’t released before he takes office.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America,” Trump said on social media.

Netanyahu reacted on Tuesday to Trump’s Monday post prior to the Jerusalem meeting, praising Trump for his stance and delivery.

‎"I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas and this adds another force to our continued effort to release all the hostages,” Netanyahu said in a video featured on his official Facebook account.

Alexander’s message

The Nov. 30 video shared by Hamas features a headshot of Alexander with an English translation. As seen on the Bring Them Home Now Facebook page, Alexander stated his name and how long he has been a prisoner.

He had a message for Netanyahu, given under coercion: “The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers and you neglected us… The fear is at its peak and we are dying a thousand times every day.”

